EPFO Name, Gender Change: List Of 18 Documents PF Members Require To Change Name And Gender In EPF Records

New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a circular regarding Simplification of joint declaration process- acceptance of Transgender identity certificate/card for change in name and gender.

As per the circular, Transgender ID card issued from national portal will now be accepted for name, gender changes in EPF records.

The EPFO circular said, "the Competent Authority has decided to accept Transgender Identity Certificate/Card issued through National Portal for Transgender Person https://transgender.dosje.gov.in/ as a valid proof for effecting change in Name and Gender in the records of EPFO."

Accordingly, the said document shall be deemed to have included in List of Acceptable Documents available on Simplification of Joint Declaration Process.

List Of 18 Acceptable Documents PF Members Require To Change Name And Gender In EPF Records

1. Passport

2. Death Certificate

3. Birth Certificate

4. Driving Licence

5. Service photo identity card issued by Central Govt./State Govt./ UT Govt./ PSU/ Banks

6. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ SSC certificate/Mark Sheet issued by board/ University containing name

7. Bank Pass Book having name and Photograph Cross Stamped by bank official

8. PAN Card/ e-PAN

9. Ration / PDS photo Card

10. Voter ID/ e-Voter ID

11. Pensioner Photo Card

12. CGHS/ ECHS/ / Medi-Claim Card with Photo issued by State/ Central Govts./ PSUs/ Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) Card

13. ST/ SC/ OBC certificate with photograph

14. For Full name/First name change requests: PF Member to submit the Gazette notification of new name along with any supporting document of old name wit photograph (Even for 1st instance of the Full name/ first name change)

15. Valid Visa along with Foreign Passport (valid only) issued in case of other Foreign Nationals

16. Freedom Fighter Card having photo

17. Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card issued by Government of India

18. Tibetan Refugee Card

The circular has also asked all Regional Offices to take cognizance of this update and facilitate requests based on this documentation.