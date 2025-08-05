EPFO New Rule 2025: UMANG App Now Mandatory For UAN Generation And Activation Using Aadhaar Face Scan; How to Do It
EPFO New Rule 2025: The change was announced in an official EPFO circular dated July 30, 2025, which stated that the traditional method of UAN generation through employers will continue only for international workers and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan.
EPFO New Rule 2025: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new way to generate and activate the Universal Account Number (UAN). Starting August 1, employees can create their UAN directly through the UMANG App using Aadhaar-based face authentication, without needing help from their employer. This move by the government aims to ensure error-free and paperless UAN allotment by using biometric authentication directly linked to Aadhaar.
Adding further, the new system will also help to improve accuracy by directly fetching data from the Aadhaar database, ensuring that the information is both reliable and up to date. The EPFO's new rule will also eliminates duplicate or incorrect entries, reducing errors in UAN generation.
Furthermore, this method speeds up access to EPFO's digital services for members, making the overall process faster and more efficient. The change was announced in an official EPFO circular dated July 30, 2025, which stated that the traditional method of UAN generation through employers will continue only for international workers and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan.
UMANG app Features
Employees can generate and activate a new UAN, activate an existing but unverified UAN, or complete biometric-based face authentication for UANs that are already activated.
How To Generate Or Activate UAN Via UMANG App
Step 1: Enter your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number in the UMANG App.
Step 2: Give your consent for Aadhaar-based authentication.
Step 3: Receive an OTP on your mobile and enter it to verify your identity.
Step 4: Complete a live face scan using the Aadhaar Face RD app for biometric verification.
Step 5: Get your UAN automatically via SMS, with Aadhaar-linked details pre-filled into the EPFO system.
