New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has officially launched its dedicated WhatsApp Channel to provide access to real-time announcements, policy changes, and useful updates to subscribers. Over 7 crore active EPFO subscribers can directly access the information on their mobile screens.
How to Join the Official EPFO WhatsApp Channel
-- Go to the Verified Link
-- Click on the official joining link
-- Follow the Channel
-- Click the "Follow" button at the top right of the screen
-- Turn on Notifications
-- Tap the bell icon to ensure you receive alerts for time-sensitive announcements
EPFO services are also available on the UMANG (Unified Mobile App for New Governance). The UMANG App can be downloaded by giving a missed call 9718397183. The App can also be downloaded from UMANG website or from the play/app stores. Erstwhile EPF mobile services are being discontinued.
Users can check their PF balance, raise claim, apply for Scheme Certificate, apply for UAN, Seed UAN with Aadhaar, check claim status, search for establishment, view EPFO office address, register Grievance and apply for Jeevan Pramaan certificate using this app.
EPFO recently has launched two landmark one-time initiatives—VISHWAS, 2026 and AMNESTY, 2026—to facilitate voluntary compliance, resolve long-pending disputes, regularise legacy cases, and strengthen the social security framework for employers and employees.
Both schemes have been notified vide G.S.R. 525(E) dated 29 June 2026 as part of the EPF Scheme, 2026. The schemes came into effect on 29 June 2026 and will remain operational for six months from the date of notification
VISHWAS, 2026 is a one-time dispute resolution scheme for amicable settlement of disputes relating to the levy of damages/penalty under Section 14B of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, and under Section 128 of the Code on Social Security, 2020.
The Scheme seeks to reduce litigation and encourage voluntary compliance by providing employers with a transparent, fully digital and time-bound mechanism for settlement of eligible cases.
The Scheme covers the following categories of eligible cases:
Cases where orders levying damages/penalty have been challenged before judicial forums;
Cases where final orders have been passed but recovery is pending or partially completed;
Cases where notices have been issued but final orders are yet to be passed; and
Cases where notices for levy of damages/penalty are yet to be issued.
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