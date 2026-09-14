EPFO on WhatsApp: Get updates, check account balance, and access PF related services

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has urged subscribers to join its official WhatsApp channel, created on August 19, 2025, in a bid to ease access to services and updates.
Through a post on its official X channel, EPFO shared the WhatsApp channel's link, https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb6kmH48Pgs8ftd6Kw3Y, as well as the QR code. As of now, the channel has 83,971 followers.
"EPFO now on WhatsApp too! Join EPFO's official WhatsApp Channel to get important updates and useful information. Click on the link to join," the post says.
Subscribers do not have to visit EPFO's official website or social media channels for the latest announcements regarding schemes, policy updates and more, as the organisation regularly posts updates on WhatsApp. Some of the latest announcements are regarding the Employees' Enrolment Campaign 2026, Amnesty Scheme 2026 and joining the EPF scheme as a new employee.
This is not the first time EPFO has resorted to WhatsApp to offer its services to members. In 2020, EPFO launched a WhatsApp-based helpline-cum-grievance redressal mechanism. The aim was to ensure uninterrupted services to subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The helpline was made functional in all 138 regional offices of EPFO.
The WhatsApp Helpline can be used to resolve issues regarding PF withdrawals, EPF advances, KYC details, transfers of Provident Fund and others.
As per a report by ANI, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in May had informed about the plan to roll out EPFO's WhatsApp-based chatbot services for its members.
Members have to type "Hello" to EPFO's registered and verified WhatsApp number. This would initiate the conversation. Further queries and basic account-related requests can be sent through this automated system, which can be accessed 24/7.
The Union Minister's plan is to use the platform to enhance outreach and streamline member services. The initiative particularly targets members eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojana who have pending cases related to incomplete Aadhaar authentication or the non-enablement of direct bank transfers to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.
EPFO also has other platforms for grievance redressal, which include the web-based EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, its Facebook and X pages, and a 24x7 call centre service.
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