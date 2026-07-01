/EPFO online access disruption delayed by 1 more day; member services to be restored from tomorrow, 2 July 2026

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) app and portal services, which was to resume on June 29, was further delayed by two more days yesterday. However, as per latest EPFO notification, services has been delayed by one more day now. It will now be restored from 2st July 2026. EPFO's member portal, employer portal, and UMANG App were temporarily suspended from 26 June 2026 due to scheduled system migration.
As per EPFO latest notification, "A Better Digital Experience is Coming! EPFO services will resume on 2nd July 2026 at 00:00 hrs. Thank you for your patience, cooperation and understanding as we work to serve you better.."
A Better Digital Experience is Coming! _— EPFO (@officialepfo) July 1, 2026
EPFO services will resume on 2nd July 2026 at 00:00 hrs.
Thank you for your patience, cooperation and understanding as we work to serve you better.#EPFO #EPFOWithYou pic.twitter.com/uHnvoVytvb
EPFO had said previously that the upgraded system will deliver faster, more reliable and secure services.
"To enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience, EPFO is undertaking a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the Claims Processing System. During this period, members and employers will not be able to log in to the Member Interface and Employer Interface. Consequently, all online services available through these interfaces will remain unavailable," said EPFO in a notice.
You can't access THESE major EPFO services
EPFO has said that services such as claim submission and processing; ECR filing; UAN linking for new employees and e-passbook services will remain impacted due to the scheduled system migration. Alternatively, PF members can contact the EPFO call centre on 14470 should they require assistance, said EPFO.
EPFO in its notice said that it regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services.
__ Important Notice— EPFO (@officialepfo) June 25, 2026
Services on Member Portal, Employer Portal & UMANG App will remain temporarily unavailable from 26-29 June 2026 due to scheduled system migration.
The upgraded system will deliver faster, more reliable and secure services.#EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa pic.twitter.com/HUzU9yP13s
EPFO has clarified that although claims submitted before the migration period will not be cancelled or rejected, the processing period may be delayed. Pending claims during the slow-down perid will be taken up once services resumes, added EPFO.
PF Interest rate ratified
Meannwhile, the Central government recently ratified the interest rate on employees' provident fund (PF) deposits at 8.25 percent for FY2024-25 -- the same as the previous fiscal. The interest rate on EPF for 2024-25 is set to be credited into the accounts of the EPFO members soon.
In February, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced to retain the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits at 8.25 per cent for FY25. The decision was taken by the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees at a meeting in the national capital.
The Ministry of Finance has now cleared the rate of interest on employees' PF at 8.25 per cent for FY25. A notification from the Labour Ministry has also been sent to the retirement fund body this week, according to reliable sources on Saturday.
The EPFO had earlier increased the interest rate on EPF for its 7 crore members to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24, from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.
If you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. You can check PF Balance via Online mode or via SMS or Missed Calls facility or via Umang App.
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