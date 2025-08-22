EPFO Online Claim Settlement: Various Types Of Claim Forms You Need When Applying For PF Withdrawal

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Members can apply for their PF withdrawal claims in full and in advance for various purposes. PF subscriber can apply for withdrawal both partially and fully.

While a full withdrawal is generally permitted upon retirement or after two months of unemployment, partial withdrawals can be sought for medical emergencies, education, marriage, or buying a house.

Recently EPFO introduced two key simplifications in its claim settlement process. These measures will significantly streamline the process of claim settlement and reduce grievances related to claim rejections.

One relates to the removal of requirement to upload image of cheque leaf / attested bank passbook and the other is removal of requirement of employer approval for seeding bank account details with Universal Account Number (UAN).

Claim Forms that can be filed from the UAN-Member Interface directly by the employee?

Member will require the following with regards to their particular claims

a. PF Final Settlement (Form19),

b. Pension Withdrawal Benefit (Form10-C) and

c. PF Part Withdrawal (Form31) from the Member Interface directly

Process for EPFO online claim submission

Here is a broader step for online claim submission by the PF subscriber

a. Login to the member interface using UAN credentials.

b. Satisfy oneself that KYC and service eligibility conditions as mentioned

against his UAN are correct and complete.

c. Select the relevant claim.

d. Authenticate using OTP received against the mobile registered with

UIDAI to complete the online claim submission.