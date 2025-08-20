EPFO Records All-Time Highest Net Addition; Net Addition Of 22 Lakh Members Added In June 2025

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released provisional payroll data for June 2025, revealing a net addition of 21.89 lakh members, marking the highest recorded addition since payroll data tracking began in April 2018.

"This figure depicts an increase of 9.14 % in net payroll additions during the current month as compared to the previous month of May 2025," Ministry of Labour & Employment data said.

Further, the year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 13.46 % in net payroll additions in June 2025 compared to June 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives.

Key highlights of the EPFO Payroll Data (June 2025):

New Subscribers:

EPFO enrolled around 10.62 lakh new subscribers in June 2025, representing a 12.68% increase over May 2025 and a growth of 3.61% compared to June 2024. This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.

Age Group 18-25 Leads Payroll Addition:

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group. EPFO added 6.39 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 60.22% of the total new subscribers added in June 2025. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 14.08% compared to the previous month of May 2025.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for June 2025 is approximately 9.72 lakh, reflecting an increase of 11.41% from the previous month of May 2025 and a growth of 12.15% from the previous year in June 2024. This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

Rejoined Members:

Approximately 16.93 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in June 2025. This figure depicts a 5.09% increase over May 2025. It also displays a significant 19.65% year-over-year growth compared to June 2024. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

Growth in Female Membership:

Around 3.02 lakhs new female subscribers joined EPFO in June 2025. It reflects an increase of 14.92% compared to the previous month of May 2025. It also depicts year-over-year growth of 1.34% compared to June 2024.

Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 4.72 lakh, with a month-on-month increase of 11.11% compared to May 2025 and a significant year over year growth of 10.29% compared to June 2024. The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

State-wise Contribution:

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 61.51% of net payroll addition, adding a total around 13.46 lakh net payroll during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.03% of net payroll during the month. The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana individually added more than 5% of the total net payroll during the month.