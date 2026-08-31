EPFO scam alert: Follow these guidelines to stay safe from cyber fraud

New Delhi: EPFO has issued a cyber awareness advisory to stay alert against frauds. Cases of fraud are becoming increasingly prevalent, particularly through digital modes. The internet has provided another platform for such criminals, where they can scam people using online tools. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) warns users against such scammers and advises them to stay alert while using mobile numbers, social media, websites, apps, and more.
To stay alert and protect oneself from these scams, certain guidelines should be followed:
-- EPFO does not ask for confidential information through WhatsApp or phone calls. So, users must be cautious if they receive any such call or message and refrain from revealing any sensitive information.
-- Refrain from sharing the Universal Account Number (UAN), password, One-Time Password (OTP), and Aadhaar details. Similarly, account number, ATM/debit card details, and PIN should not be revealed.
-- Before filling in any information on an app or website, users must check its authenticity.
-- To avail of information and services regarding EPFO, visit the official website [www.epfo.gov.in] or download the UMANG app.
-- EPFO offers services free of cost; therefore, no assistance from any agent is required. Users are advised to avoid paying such agents.
-- Fraudulent calls, messages, emails, and links claiming to be from EPFO are common, and users must not respond to these.
-- It is important to keep the mobile number and email ID updated with the UAN to receive official alerts on time.
-- Users are advised to promptly lodge a complaint at EPFO's Grievance Management System if they observe any suspicious activity.
-- To get the latest updates and news about the organisation, refer to the official social media handles of EPFO.
-- Fraudulent calls and messages must immediately be reported to the nearest police station or Cyber Fraud Cell.
-- Do not download and install an APK file. Stay alert when dealing with files with .apk extensions, which could potentially be used for malicious scams to drain your PF account.
-- Many scammers resort to social media to trap users. Do not contact the phone number received in reply to a comment made on EPFO's social media post.
-- Do not click on a phishing link received on WhatsApp. It is a malicious web address designed to trick people into visiting a fraudulent website, making it easier for scammers to steal personal data.
-- Keep your KYC details updated.
-- To keep track of the official announcements regarding EPFO's services and schemes, users can watch the videos posted on EPFO's official YouTube channel.
-- Users can attend the outreach programmes organised on the 27th of every month at the nearest camp.
EPFO also urges users to spread awareness among friends and family in order to keep them alert regarding the ongoing fraudulent activities in the digital sphere.
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