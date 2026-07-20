/EPFO Scheme 2026: 12%, 9%, or a flat Rs 1,800 per month -- How to choose your PF contribution? Expert explains

New Delhi: The Central government has notified the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, replacing the EPF Scheme, 1952, as part of the implementation of the Code on Social Security, 2020. While the new framework does not change the existing PF contribution rates, it provides a legally robust foundation for administering provident fund, pension and insurance benefits to central government employees.
As more companies are panning out Provident Fund (PF) contribution under the EPF Scheme, 2026, many employees are faced with the question regarding the appropriate contribution plan that suits them the best. Shankar Kumar, Founder of EZ Compliance in conversation with Zee News gave a categorical analysis on the PF contribution choice that suits employees under various categories.
Between 12 percent of applicable wages, 9 percent of applicable wages, and a flat Rs 1,800 per month, which contribution is better suited for employees? Kumar explained that 12 percent actual basic deduction track is highly beneficial for senior executives, mid to late career professionals, and risk-averse individuals who prioritise institutional wealth preservation over liquid income.
"This particular segment values the hands-off, disciplined accumulation of a substantial retirement corpus backed by sovereign-guaranteed, tax-exempt returns. To maximise their contribution, these professionals leverage the stable compounding of a low-maintenance asset class to lock in long-term financial security," he added.
Meanwhile 9 percent deduction is an optimal hybrid options made for mid-career professionals balancing active asset-building liabilities, including home, education loans or any other EMIs.
"This framework is specifically for the mid-level corporate employees which accommodates employees who recognize the necessity of a disciplined retirement buffer but require enhanced operational cash flow to manage immediate monthly expenditures or short-term family milestones. It helps them to bridge the gap between passive savings and active disposable income demands, and provide a balanced approach that fulfils both institutional savings goals and near-term lifestyle stability," Kumar said.
However, for those who has started their new professional journey Rs 1800 PM statutory baseline is best suited, reckoned Kumar.
"For young workers, this framework will help as one of the best options that maximises their immediate take-home pay, which is critical for managing high urban living costs and establishing early financial independence. Conversely, for investors, capping the deduction at the statutory minimum allows them to reclaim capital that would otherwise be locked up, enabling them to execute self-directed wealth-creation strategies in higher-alpha market instruments such as equities, mutual funds, or entrepreneurial ventures," he explained.
Explaining the best case scenario under the three contribution frameworks, Kumar said that 12 percent deduction bracket is realised through maximum compounding velocity and structural tax efficiency, optimizing the long-term retirement corpus at the expense of immediate liquidity.
He said, after a long period of career, this framework builds an exceptional, guaranteed financial cushion that acts as a secure buffer against inflation and market volatility. While it minimizes immediate in-hand monthly cash flow, it virtually eliminates retirement deficit risks, making it the premier option for hands-off wealth accumulation and post-retirement lifestyle maintenance.
9 percent bracket achieves a dual objective, offering a steady retirement safety net while unlocking an incremental portion of basic salary for monthly cash flow optimization. It allows employees to comfortably service active debts, invest in intermediate life goals, or enhance their current standard of living without completely abandoning their long-term retirement planning. The financial outcome here is characterised by high lifestyle stability and agility, ensuring the professional is neither cash-poor today nor corpus-deficient tomorrow.
Finally, he said, Rs 1,800 baseline relies entirely on maximizing immediate, short-term liquidity, positioning in-hand cash flow at the absolute peak. For a disciplined investor, the financial triumph of this route involves actively redirecting the saved capital into aggressive, diversified market assets to systematically outperform traditional provident fund yields. However, the operational risk remains high; if the employee fails to practice strict external investment discipline, the best-case scenario reverts to a low retirement asset pool, meaning this route demands the highest level of personal financial accountability to achieve true long-term wealth creation.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.