EPFO subscribers alert! Check why updating profile photo important for e-nomination? Explained

New Delhi: Filing of nominations by members is mandatory as per the EPF Scheme, 2026. E-nominations can be filed and updated during the service period. To complete e-nominations and facilitate online claim settlements, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members must upload a recent profile photo on the Unified Member Portal. The profile photo serves as a visual identity for account verification, ensuring seamless processing of PF claims and avoiding delays or rejections during online settlements.
Filing of e-nomination is an important activity for EPF members. However, filing your e-nomination will be difficult if your online EPFO member ID does not have a profile picture. Hence, you should first upload your profile picture in your UAN member portal and then proceed towards completing the e-nomination.
Uploading a profile photo establishes a clear visual identity for your UAN. It also reduces the risk of fraud or identity theft on the EPFO Unified Member Portal.
Maintaining an updated profile with accurate personal details, including the profile photo, helps ensure that you can access various online EPFO services without any difficulty.
Log in to the EPFO Unified Member Portal with your UAN member ID.
Navigate to the dashboard then click on the Profile or View section.
Select the option to upload or update your profile photo.
Upload your recent passport-size image and save the changes.
A valid e-nomination allows nominees to claim the accumulated amount in the PF account, EPS benefits and EDLI scheme benefits. It also allows family members to submit claims online using OTP-based authentication linked to their Aadhaar. Only Aadhaar verified UAN holders can file e-nomination and the facility is available only from the UAN based login of the member.
If the member wants to nominate only a few family members then he should add those family members.
In case the member is married and has a spouse and children then he or she should add them even if he or she does not wish to nominate them under PF.
Only a member who is not married and is not having any of the family members as mentioned above may nominate any other person irrespective of relation for PF.
Only a member not having a spouse or children can nominate a person for a pension contribution.
In case there is no spouse and no children then only the pension nomination link will open and members can nominate one person.
The Aadhaar number and photo of the family members are important documents for filing the nomination.
Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and log in to your EPF account using your UAN number.
Under the Manage tab click on the e-nomination option.
Under the Family Declaration section, the system will ask, “Having Family?”
Select Yes if you have a surviving family and No if you are unmarried or have no legal family to add.
Enter the required details for the family members, including Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, relationship to you and address.
Upload a digital passport-sized photograph of the nominee.
Click Save Family Details
Ensure you e-sign the e-nomination as without this process your claim shall not be entertained.
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