New Delhi: Today is your last chance to participate in the EPFO Tagline Contest. Those who top the competition will have the opportunity to win Rs 21,000

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) competition offers an opportunity for citizens to contribute to EPFO’s identity by creating a tagline that resonates with its values of social security, trust, and empowerment, the retirement fund body said in its website.

EPFO under the Ministry of Labour & Employment in collaboration with MyGov, has invited citizens to showcase their creativity by contributing an impactful tagline for EPFO. The initiative seeks to capture the spirit of EPFO’s mission-ensuring social security, empowering the workforce, and fostering financial security for all members.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

EPFO Tagline Contest Winning Prizes

1. 1st Prize - Rs 21,000

2. 2nd Prize - Rs 11,000

3. 3rd Prize - Rs 5,100

Each winner will also receive a Certificate of Appreciation from the EPFO and an invitation to attend the foundation day at the Head Office. They will be provided to & for the 2nd AC fair along with boarding and lodging or reimbursement as per the eligibility of the group B officer of the Govt. of India.



The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is one of the world’s largest social security organisations, covering millions of members across the country. Established under the Employees’ Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, EPFO is entrusted with the responsibility of providing retirement savings, pension, and insurance benefits to organized sector employees. With its vision of universal social security, EPFO is committed to digital transformation, transparency, and ease of access, thereby strengthening the financial well-being of India’s workforce.