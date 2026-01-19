EPFO To Pay PF Members Rs 46,000 Bonus — Here’s How You Can Check Your Eligibility

New Delhi: Many provident fund account holders are set to receive an additional payout from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) as part of the annual interest credit on PF balances. Under the latest EPFO decision, a bonus or extra amount of about Rs 46,000 could be added to your PF account — depending on your contributions and account balance.

Here’s what you should know to understand and check whether you qualify for this payout.

What Is This Rs 46,000 Payment About?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This amount refers to the interest credit EPFO is distributing to members for the most recent financial year. Every year, EPFO announces the interest rate that will be applied to provident fund deposits. Based on that rate, the accumulated PF balance earns interest. In favorable years, this interest amount can be quite significant — for many contributors, it translates to roughly Rs 46,000 or more in additional savings credited to their PF account.

Whether you receive this full amount depends on your individual PF balance and the rate declared by EPFO for that specific year.

Who Is Eligible?

Most current and former contributors to the EPF scheme are eligible for this interest credit, including:

Employees actively contributing to PF through payroll

Individuals who have left their job but not withdrawn their PF balance

Members with inactive PF accounts (as long as they have not fully withdrawn their funds)

The interest continues to accrue on the PF amount until the member reaches retirement age or chooses to withdraw the full balance.

How to Check Your PF Interest Amount

EPFO has made it easy for members to view their PF contributions and interest credits online. Here’s how you can check your account:

Visit the EPFO member portal — Use the official EPFO website.

Log in using your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password.

After logging in, go to the passbook or balance section.

You will see your cumulative PF balance along with the latest interest credit.

This passbook reflects both your contributions and the interest added for the financial year.

Important Tips

Ensure your UAN is activated and linked to your Aadhaar to view the balance.

If you have switched jobs, your previous PF accounts should be transferred or linked to avoid missing out on interest.

Members nearing retirement should verify their balance regularly to plan withdrawals and tax implications.

In Summary

EPFO’s annual interest credit can substantially boost your retirement savings. With recent interest rates, many members could see roughly Rs 46,000 or more added to their PF for the year. Simply logging in to the EPFO portal with your UAN lets you check your eligibility and view exactly how much interest has been credited to your account.