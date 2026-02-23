EPFO to refund Rs 1,000 or less in inactive accounts: Check if you’re eligible

Advertisement
New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced a major initiative to return unclaimed deposits from inoperative Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accounts back to their rightful subscribers, offering relief to millions of workers who have long been unable to access their savings.

Under the plan, more than 3.1 million EPFO account holders are expected to benefit, with an initial pilot phase covering around 0.7 million subscribers whose details — including Aadhaar-linked bank accounts — are already ready for direct credit of funds.

Officials say that many EPFO accounts have become inoperative due to no transactions over several years, often because balances were small and the paperwork to claim them was considered burdensome. The cumulative amount in such dormant accounts across the country exceeds Rs 10,900 crore.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted that the move aims to ensure workers actually receive funds they are legally entitled to, and simplify what has traditionally been a complex claims process.

In addition to the return of unclaimed deposits, the ministry is also enhancing the scholarship scheme for children of unorganised workers by including merit-based awards of up to Rs 25,000 — supplementing existing educational support to improve equity and access.

