EPFO Update: 5 Probable Reasons For Rejection Of An Online Claim By The Employer

New Delhi: The PF subscriber is required to be registered on Member Portal to file the Transfer Claim online. The pre-requisite conditions to file the Transfer Claim online include that both previous and present member IDs i.e, PF Account number should be available in EPFO database. Additionally, the employer should have registered the digital signature certificate of his authorized signatories with EPFO.

What are the probable reasons for rejection of an online claim by the employer?

The probable reasons for rejection of an online claim form by the employer can be of the following:

In case of the claim submitted for attestation by previous/ present employer

(a) The claim (physical or online) has already been forwarded to EPFO and has not been rejected till date.

(b) The signed copy of the printout of the claim submitted online has not been received from member. (This option would be available only after 15 days of online submission of the claim)

(c) The member details do not match with establishment records.

(d) The signature of the member does not match with those available in office records.

(e)In case of verification of member details by previous employer, when the claim has been submitted through present employer (a) The member details do not match with establishment records

How can a member know that the employer has edited the data furnished by him while filing the claim online?

However, it must be noted that incase the employer of the PF Subscriber has edited the data submitted by the member in the Online Transfer Claim form, the member would get a PDF file of the revised claim form as submitted by the employer in the “View the status of Transfer Claims” under the tab “CLAIM”. The member would have an updated status of the claim in the “View the status of Transfer Claims” under the tab “CLAIM”.