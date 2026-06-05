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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceEPFO urges subscribers to file nomine for Rs 7 Lakh insurance for free - Check benefits
EPFO

EPFO urges subscribers to file nomine for Rs 7 Lakh insurance for free - Check benefits

Employees enrolled with the EPFO are automatically covered under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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EPFO urges subscribers to file nomine for Rs 7 Lakh insurance for free - Check benefits

New Delhi: The Central Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has brought in several online facilities to the PF subscribers so that they don’t have to pay visit to the regulatory body’s office for minor updates. Filing of e-nomination is one such process, where PF account holder's family won't have to encounter problems in the claim settlement process.

Employees enrolled with the EPFO are automatically covered under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. In the unfortunate death of a PF subscriber, the nominee receives a minimum of Rs 2.5 lakh and up to Rs 7 lakh, based on the employee’s salary and EPF balance.

3 major benefits of filing EPFO e-Nomination

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- Filing of EPFO e-Nomination provides benefits of online claim settlement upon death of the PF Subscriber

-- Online payment of PF, Pension and Insurance of upto Rs 7 lakh paid to eligible nominees.

-- Paperless and speedy claim settlement.


Meanwhile, if you are yet to file your EPFO e-nomination, here is the complete process

-- Visit official EPFO website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

-- Go to Services

-- Go to ‘ Employees’ section

-- Click on ‘Member UAN/Online Service’.

-- Log in to your EPFO account using your UAN, password

-- Go to 'Manage Tab', click on 'E-Nomination'

-- You will reach the next page

-- Click on Yes to make changes

-- Update your e-nomination details. 

-- Click on the ‘Save EPF Nomination’ button and tap the ‘E-sign’ option to verify details via OTP. 

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