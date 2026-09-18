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EPFO wage ceiling hike to expand social security net, strengthen retirement protection: Industry

FICCI Director General Jyoti Vij said the revision had been overdue, pointing out that the previous wage ceiling was set in 2014, while wage levels, incomes and the structure of employment have changed significantly since then.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
EPFO wage ceiling hike to expand social security net, strengthen retirement protection: Industry

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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EPFO wage ceiling hike to expand social security net, strengthen retirement protection: Industry
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