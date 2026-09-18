/EPFO wage ceiling revised to Rs 25,000: How will it impact your CTC, take-home pay and retirement? Expert decodes

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet recently approved hiking the mandatory EPFO wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. The decision is expected to bring more than 51 lakh additional employees within the ambit of mandatory EPFO coverage, significantly widening social security protection for workers. The Ministry of Labour & Employment and EPFO will undertake the necessary statutory and administrative steps for implementation of the decision.
At present, a fresh employee joining employment at a wage above Rs 15,000 per month is not automatically covered under the EPF framework and may remain outside mandatory provident fund, pension and associated insurance protection. Raising the ceiling to Rs 25,000 will bring a substantial segment of employees in the Rs 15,000– Rs 25,000 wage band within the statutory social security framework.
Manmeet Singh, President of Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) talked to Zee Media on the possible impact of the government’s decision on the employee’s monthly take-home salary, CTC structure, pension payouts and retirement savings.
Will the government’s decision change the employee’s monthly take-home salary or will it bring any changes to the CTC structure?
Singh said, the actual impact on an employee’s monthly take-home salary and CTC will depend on the detailed implementation framework and the manner in which individual organisations structure their compensation.
The proposed enhancement of the EPFO wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month could affect both the employee’s monthly take-home salary and the overall CTC. If the revised ceiling results in a higher statutory contribution base, employers may need to review their existing compensation structures. Depending on the applicable salary structure, this could increase the employee’s and employer’s statutory contribution components and, consequently, affect the employee’s take-home salary and the overall employment cost, he added.
What will be the possible impact on retirement savings?
Singh said, the enhancement has the potential to strengthen employees’ long-term retirement savings, particularly for employees in the Rs 15,000–Rs 25,000 wage band who may previously have remained outside mandatory EPFO coverage.
"Bringing a larger number of employees within the provident fund framework could enable greater accumulation of retirement savings over their working lives and provide wider access to social-security benefits," he added.
The measure may result in higher statutory retirement contributions for covered employees and employers. Depending on how compensation is structured, this could have an impact on the employee’s immediate take-home salary as well as the employer’s statutory cost, said Singh.
He further opined, from a long-term perspective, higher statutory contributions could support greater retirement savings and improve retirement preparedness.
How will any future pension payouts be affected under EPS?
Singh said, the revised wage ceiling could expand access to pension protection under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) for eligible employees who come within mandatory EPFO coverage.
"If the applicable EPS framework provides for contributions based on the revised pensionable wage ceiling, the amount of pension-related contribution could increase. This may, subject to the applicable EPS rules and pensionable salary provisions, have an impact on future pension benefits," he said.
Singh said, employees covered under the revised framework could potentially receive higher pension benefits in the future, although the actual impact will depend on the final statutory provisions governing pensionable salary, contribution rates and the calculation of pension benefits.
EPFO wage ceiling datelines
The EPFO wage ceiling remained unchanged throughout the decade from 2004 to 2014, before being substantially enhanced to Rs 15,000 in September 2014. The present decision carries forward this approach by further raising the ceiling to Rs 25,000 to reflect the sustained wage growth, rising incomes and a continued expansion of formal employment over the intervening years.
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