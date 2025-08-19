In recent times EPFO has taken major steps to make claim process easier for PF Subscribers. EPFO has recently taken a significant step forward in its efforts to enhance member services by increasing the auto-settlement limit for advance claims from existing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

EPFO Faster Claim Settlement

This move will help lakhs of EPFO members receive funds faster, especially in times of urgent need. EPFO had first introduced auto-settlement of advance claims during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide quick financial assistance to members.

Since then the facility has been extended to cover advance claims for illness, education, marriage, and housing purposes. These claims are processed automatically by the system without any human involvement, ensuring quick turnaround and transparency.

In the financial year 2024–25, EPFO achieved a significant milestone by successfully processing a record 2.34 crore advance claims through auto-settlement, reflecting a sharp increase of 161% over the previous year. Notably, 59% of all advance claims in 2024–25 were settled through the auto mode.

EPFO Advance Claim Settlement

The Ministry of Labour & Employment data has showed, in the first two and a half months of FY 2025–26, EPFO has already auto-settled 76.52 lakh claims, constituting around 70% of all advance claims settled so far. This growth highlights EPFO’s strong focus on automation and delivering faster, more efficient services to its members.

With the elevated limit of Rs 5 lakhs, additional advance claims will now qualify for auto-settlement, leading to their processing within three days of submission. This enhanced limit and faster access to funds will help members get timely financial support when they need it the most.