New Delhi: Government has introduced a provision for a sharp penalty cut for employers in cases of delayed payment of Provident Fund (PF) as per a press release by the Ministry of Labour & Employment. Under VISHWAS, 2026, employers can close long-pending disputes as part of the one-time settlement scheme until December 28, 2026. EPFO urges establishments to settle the EPF damages disputes at reduced penalty rates.
The penalty, which could be as high as 37 percent per year, is reduced significantly under the VISHWAS, 2026, scheme: Delay of 2 months would attract a penalty of 0.25 percent, delay from 2 to 4 months would incur a penalty of 0.5 percent, and beyond that time period, the penalty would be 1 percent.
Several High Courts have directed employers to make use of VISHWAS, 2026, to approach the pending cases.
The Bombay High Court (Pune Bench), in WP No. 4246 of 2018, ordered an employer to apply under the scheme within 2 weeks and disposed of the writ petition after modifying the earlier tribunal order.
In another case, the Madras High Court, in WP No. 38008 of 2024, closed the writ petition and related tribunal proceedings after the employer expressed willingness to settle the case under VISHWAS, 2026.
The Kerala High Court issued similar orders in 19 such cases, directing the organisations to avail of VISHWAS 2026.
The cases of delayed payments of PF contributions may be resolved under VISHWAS, 2026, after outstanding interest on delayed PF payments is cleared, provided that they relate to a period before June 14, 2024, and the employer falls under the specified category. It includes cases where penalty-related proceedings are pending before the court or tribunal; the EPFO has passed the order but recovery is pending; the EPFO has issued a notice proposing a penalty but the final order has not yet been passed; EPFO records indicate delays in payments but notice has not been issued.
Employers can easily complete the process online by logging into the EPFO Employer Portal. Once the login is complete, users can access the VISHWAS 2026 module and select the applicable category, followed by uploading the required documents and digital authentication. Once the process is complete, the system automatically calculates the penalty amount and provides 15 days to make the payment. A further 15 days are provided automatically wherever required. After the payment is confirmed, the EPFO issues a digitally signed Settlement Certificate, which will close the concerned proceedings pending before a court or tribunal.
For any help and queries related to the scheme, assistance can be availed through VISHWAS Cells and Helpdesks at all 153 EPFO Regional Offices.
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