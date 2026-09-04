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EPFO's VISHWAS 2026: Penalty slashed for employers over delayed payments

The Bombay High Court (Pune Bench), in WP No. 4246 of 2018, ordered an employer to apply under the scheme within 2 weeks and disposed of the writ petition after modifying the earlier tribunal order.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 07:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
EPFO's VISHWAS 2026: Penalty slashed for employers over delayed payments

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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