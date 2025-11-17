EPS-95 Pension Arrears Released: EPFO Starts Phased Payouts For Retirees



New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started releasing long-pending pension arrears under the EPS-95 scheme in 2025. Payments began in July and are being rolled out in multiple phases to clear old dues and implement revised pension amounts for eligible retirees. The move has brought major relief to lakhs of pensioners who had been waiting for updated payouts.

Phased Release of Pension Arrears

EPFO is routing the arrears through its new Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS), which automates monthly pension calculations and simplifies arrear settlements. According to official data, the monthly disbursements under the new system are as follows:

July 2025: Around Rs 2,819 crore disbursed, including arrears and regular pension amounts.

August 2025: Nearly Rs 3,050 crore released.

September 2025: Disbursements rose to about Rs 4,010 crore, indicating faster clearance of pending cases.

The rising amounts reflect the large number of pensioners whose revised benefits and arrears are being processed month by month.

Who Is Receiving the Arrears?

Arrears are being credited to pensioners who fall under the following categories:

EPS-95 pensioners, especially those who were receiving minimum pensions earlier.

Retirees eligible for higher pensions, based on recent Supreme Court directions and updated contribution rules.

Members with verified Aadhaar, KYC, and UAN details, which are mandatory for the system to process payments.

EPFO has also eased the workflows for Form 13 (transfer of accounts) and Form 19 (final settlement) to reduce the backlog and speed up claim processing.

New Digital Improvements by EPFO

To support faster pension disbursement, EPFO has recently implemented several system upgrades:

Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology (FAT) has been introduced for UAN creation and verification, helping reduce errors in identification.

Improved Aadhaar-UAN linking through the member portal.

Centralised monthly pension processing, which reduces delays caused by manual verification at regional offices.

Updated compliance guidelines for handling arrears to ensure uniform processing across states.

These digital measures are intended to streamline future pension updates and minimize delays in monthly payments.

What Pensioners Should Do Now

EPFO advises all EPS-95 pensioners to:

Regularly check their PPO status and payment details through the EPFO portal.

Ensure Aadhaar, bank account, mobile number, and KYC information is correctly updated.

Contact their local EPFO field office if arrears or revised pensions are not reflected.

Keep a record of all communication related to arrears and monthly pension changes.

Conclusion

The release of EPS-95 arrears in 2025 marks a major step toward clearing long-pending pension adjustments. With payments already reaching pensioners from July to September and more cases being processed steadily, the EPFO aims to complete the revised pension rollout soon. The combination of CPPS and improved digital verification is expected to strengthen India’s pension delivery system for years to come.