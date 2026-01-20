EPS-95 Pension Stuck At Rs 1,000 For Over A Decade: Will Budget 2026 Raise It To Rs 5,000 Or Rs 10,000?

New Delhi: As expectations build ahead of Union Budget 2026, discussions have once again intensified around a possible increase in the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995. At present, EPS pensioners receive a minimum monthly pension of just Rs 1,000, a figure that has remained unchanged for over a decade.

The issue has gained renewed attention amid rising inflation, higher healthcare costs, and increasing financial stress among retired private-sector employees. Pensioners’ associations and labour unions are urging the government to announce a substantial revision in the upcoming Budget.

Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000: What Is Being Proposed?

Several employee bodies have been demanding that the minimum EPS pension be increased to Rs 5,000 per month. Some groups have gone a step further, pitching for a Rs 10,000 minimum pension, arguing that the current amount is insufficient to meet even basic living expenses.

While these figures are being widely discussed, it is important to note that they remain proposals, not policy decisions. No official commitment has been made by the government so far.

Why the Demand for a Pension Hike Is Growing

The minimum EPS pension of Rs 1,000 was fixed years ago and has not been revised despite significant changes in the cost of living. Pensioners argue that expenses related to food, rent, electricity, and especially medical care have risen sharply, making survival difficult on such a low monthly income.

Experts also point out that many EPS subscribers come from low-income or unorganised employment backgrounds and depend almost entirely on pension payments after retirement.

Government’s Stand So Far

At present, the government and Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation have not issued any confirmation regarding an EPS pension hike. Any increase would require approval from the Centre and could involve a higher financial burden on the exchequer.

In the past, the government has acknowledged pensioners’ concerns but has cited fiscal constraints as a key challenge in implementing a sharp increase.

What to Expect in Budget 2026

If the government decides to act, the announcement could come directly during the Budget speech or through a subsequent notification. However, analysts caution against assuming a major jump, such as to Rs 10,000, in one go. A moderate increase or phased revision is considered more likely if reforms are introduced.

Bottom Line

For now, the talk of raising the EPS minimum pension to Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 remains speculative. Pensioners will have to wait for Union Budget 2026 to see whether long-pending demands finally translate into policy action or remain limited to discussions once again.