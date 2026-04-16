Even a small SIP of Rs 5,000 monthly can grow into Rs 6 crore -- CA shares the mantra

New Delhi: Many investors wait until they can invest a big amount only to miss the big wealth that comes from starting early. CA Nitin Kaushik advises investors to start investing or saving with small amounts now instead of waiting for big capital. He highlights the importance of time which helps money grow and says that starting early beats starting big.

In an X post, Kaushik said investors should invest only what they can afford. They should not wait for a big amount like 50,000 for investment. Starting with what you can comfortably afford is the key to growing wealth over time, he said.

STOP chasing a 50k monthly investment you can’t afford.



If you start a 5k SIP today and increase it by just 10% every year, a 12% return turns that capital into 6 Crores over three decades.



Even at 2k a month with that same step-up, you end up with 2 Crores, while 20k scales to… — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) April 13, 2026

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Kaushik said that even a small SIP of Rs 5,000 can grow significantly if you keep increasing it just 10 percent every year and stay invested for a long time. he said that with a 12 percent return that small investment can become around Rs 6 crore in 30 years.

Kaushik said that a small monthly investment of Rs 2,000 can grow into Rs 2 crore and an investment of Rs 20,000 a month can grow into Rs 22 crore if you stay invested for a long time. Kaushik highlights the importance of time and consistency for investment to give big returns.

Kaushik says that investors should start investing small amounts now and stay consistent instead of waiting until they have more money to invest. He said that early investing with a small amount grows more over time than delayed investing with a big amount.

Kaushik says that investors get stuck often thinking about a big investment goal instead of starting with a small amount. He said that a small yearly increase of even 10 percent can help the investment grow big over time.