Facebook's parent company just decided humans are too expensive

New Delhi: Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is planning to cut a large number of jobs. Sources say the layoffs could affect around one in five employees. No official announcement has been made yet.

Why Is This Happening?

Meta is spending heavily on artificial intelligence. Building AI tools and data centres costs a lot of money. At the same time, the company believes AI can now handle work that previously needed large teams of people. So the company is reducing its headcount to bring costs under control. Senior executives have already asked team leaders to identify which roles can be cut. The final numbers and timeline have not been decided yet.

How Big Could This Be?

Meta employs tens of thousands of people worldwide. A 20 percent cut would make this one of the biggest rounds of layoffs in the company's history — larger than the 11,000 job cuts in 2022. The planning is underway but nothing has been announced publicly. Meta has not confirmed the reports. Once decisions are finalised, affected employees will be informed.

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Several large tech companies have been reducing staff over the past two years. Meta is doing the same — cutting people costs while investing more in AI infrastructure.