/Fact Check: Has PM Modi endorsed Quantum AI investment platform with returns of up to Rs 3.5 lakh per month? Govt says...

New Delhi: A manipulated video is circulating online, that falsely shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing an investment platform and claiming returns of up to Rs 3.5 lakh per month on an investment of Rs 22,000. Government's fact checking unit PIB fact check has said that this video is fake and AI-generated.
The Government of India has NOT endorsed any such investment platform or scheme, PIB fact check has said. It has also urged people to not Fall for 'easy money' investment scams. It has also asked people to always verify information through official sources before investing.
PIB fact check has asked people to never click on suspicious links or share personal or financial information.
If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.
On a similar fake investment scam, a few weeks ago, a viral social media post claimed that investment of Rs 22,000 could yield returns of Rs 5.5 lakh within a week. In the viral video, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is being shown endorsing a high-return investment scheme.
“A viral video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claims to offer Rs 5,50,000 in a week in lieu of an initial investment amount of Rs 22,000. The video is fake and AI generated,” PIB Fact Check had said.
Protect yourself from online frauds and cyber frauds
Users should be aware of the online scams and cyber frauds that have become rampant lately. How can you protect yourself from financial cyber crime? Users can take certain preventive measures so that they don’t fall prey to cyber frauds. The following awareness measures can be taken for your digital safety.
Verified apps and Multi-Factor Authentication
Consumers must protect their finances digitally. For this, one must rely only on verified apps. Also, you can enable Multi-Factor Authentication to keep password clues private. Advanced endpoint security tools should be in place that protects your data from malware, viruses, and cyber-attacks. Additionally, as a good practice, you must keep offline backup of your data.
Beware of Phishing emails
As per data, over 90 percent of cyber-attacks start with a phishing email. In order to protect yourself from Phishing, use strong passwords. A password manager comes handy to generate strong unique passwords. You must also update your software regularly to keep the threat actors at bay.
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