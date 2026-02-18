Advertisement
BANK OF BARODA

Fake ‘Pensioner Card’ alert: Bank of Baroda issues warning for customers– Here’s how to stay safe

The bank clarified that it has not launched any new Pensioner Card online and urged customers to treat such messages as fake. According to the alert, fraudsters are using these claims to trick people into sharing sensitive details like OTPs, PINs, Aadhaar numbers, and bank account information, which can lead to financial loss.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fake ‘Pensioner Card’ alert: Bank of Baroda issues warning for customers– Here’s how to stay safeImage credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has issued an important alert for its customers, especially senior citizens and pensioners, over a surge in digital fraud cases. The bank warned that scammers are circulating fake “Pensioner Card” offers on social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp to trick people into sharing personal and banking details. Customers have been advised to stay cautious and avoid clicking on suspicious links or messages claiming to offer special pension benefits.

Bank shares common tactics used by scammers

The PSU bank has listed some common tricks used by fraudsters to target customers:

- Sending fake Pensioner Cards to create panic or urgency

- Asking for sensitive details like OTPs, PINs, CVV, Aadhaar, PAN, or bank information

- Sharing suspicious links for “pension update” or “verification”

- Posing as bank officials or government representatives to gain trust

- Bank of Baroda has clarified that it never asks for confidential information over phone calls, WhatsApp, or SMS and advised customers to remain cautious.

Bank shares tips to protect yourself from cyber fraud

The PSU bank has also shared simple steps to help pensioners and senior citizens stay safe from such online scams:

- Do not click on unknown or suspicious links

- Never share OTPs, PINs, or passwords with anyone

- Avoid installing apps, especially screen-sharing apps, on someone’s advice

- Always verify such messages with a family member or your bank branch

Bank of Baroda said customers should ignore and avoid responding to any suspicious calls or messages. It also advised senior citizens and pensioners to immediately contact their nearest branch or the official customer care number if they come across anything doubtful.

