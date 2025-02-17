FASTag New Rules Kick In From Today 17 Feb 2025: Check Key Changes Issued By NCPI For Toll Payments

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have issued some key changes to the FASTag. The new FASTag rules is kicking in from today i.e, 17 February 2025.

FASTag New Rules From 17 February 2025

1. The new FASTag rules 2025 will affect users who delay payments or have blacklisted tags.

2. Starting February 17, if a FASTag has been inactive for more than 60 minutes before the vehicle crosses the toll and remains inactive up to 10 minutes after passing, the transaction will be declined.

3. The system will reject such payments with “error code 176”.

4. New FASTag rules 2025 has also changes in terms of the Chargeback process and cooling period

5. FASTag users may incur additional charges if their toll transactions are processed beyond 15 minutes from the time the vehicle passes the toll reader

6. The updated National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) guidelines says, if a transaction is delayed and the user’s FASTag account has insufficient balance, the toll operator will be held responsible.

7. NETC guidelines says, if the amount is deducted, users can dispute the charge, but only after a mandatory 15-day cooling period

8. Users can ensure sufficient balance in the FASTag wallet before travelling, monitor transaction times to check for delays in deduction, and stay informed about FASTag status to prevent rejections due to inactivity.