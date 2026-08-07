/FCNR (B) deposit rates August 2026: From SBI, HDFC, ICICI and more -- 10 banks offering high interest rates for NRIs

Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) are popular fixed deposit options for non-resident indians and overseas citizens of India. FCNR (B) accounts where deposits are held in a foreign denomination are offered by several banks in India. Banks have increased the interest rates on FCNR(B) which will help investors get significant returns.
Here's a list of top banks in India which are offering the highest USD FCNR (B) deposit rates.
1. HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank is offering its highest FCNR (B) interest rate on FDs of 3 to 5 years. The bank is offering 6.25 percent on tenures from 3 years to 5 years. The dates are effective from August 1, 2026.
2. ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank is offering its highest FCNR (B) interest rate on FDs of 3 years to 5 years. The bank is offering 6.25 percent on tenures from 3 years to 5 years. The rates are effective August 4, 2026.
3. SBI
SBI is offering its highest FCNR (B) interest rate on FDs of 5 years. The bank is offering 5.75 for up to USD 1 million and 6.00 for above USD 1 million on a tenure of 5 years.
4. PNB
PNB is offering its highest FCNR (B) interest rate on FDs of 5 years. The bank is offering 6.50 on a tenure of 5 years. The rates are effective August 1, 2026.
5. Axis Bank
Axis Bank offers its highest FCNR (B) deposit rate of 6 percent on tenures of 3 to 5 years. The rate is effective from August 3, 2026.
6. IDFC FIRST Bank
IDFC FIRST Bank is offering its highest FCNR (B) interest rate on FDs of 3 years to 5 years. The bank is offering 6.75 percent on tenures from 3 years to 5 years. The rates are effective from June 16, 2026.
7. Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda is offering its highest FCNR (B) interest rate on FDs of 4 years to 5 years. The bank is offering 6.50 percent on tenures from 4 years to 5 years. The rates are effective from July 13, 2026.
8. Indian Bank
Indian Bank is offering its highest FCNR (B) interest rate on FDs of 5 years. The bank is offering 6.50 percent for up to USD 1 mio. The rates are effective from July 13, 2026.
9. Indian Overseas Bank
Indian Overseas Bank is offering FCNR (B) interest rate on FDs from 3 years to 5 years. The bank is offering 6.50 percent. The rates are effective from June 15, 2026.
10. Canara Bank
Canara Bank is offering an FCNR (B) interest rate on FDs of 3 years to 5 years. The fixed rates per annum applied are 5.70 percent per annum on 3 years deposit, 5.75 percent per annum on 4 years deposit and 5.80 percent per annum on 5 years deposit.
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