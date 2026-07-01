/FD interest rate in major banks, small finance banks July 2026: What should you consider before investing in FDs?

New Delhi: Fixed Deposits (FD) are counted among the most popular and safest investment options in India by both general citizens and senior citizens. Several top banks in India continue to offer competitive returns on FDs in July 2026, making them a popular choice for steady income. Investors must keep a watch on the periodic rate revisions by banks to adjust their investments accordingly.
FD interest rates in public and private sector banks in India July 2026
1. SBI
Deposits with 2 years to less than 3 years offer rates at 6.40 percent for general customers and 5 years and up to 10 years offer 7.05 percent for senior citizens. The specific tenor scheme of Amrit Vrishti (444 days) offers 6.45 percent.
2. Punjab National Bank
Deposits with a 444 days tenure offer the highest rates at 6.60 percent for general customers and 7.10 percent for senior citizens on the same tenure.
3. Bank of India
The bank is offering an FD interest rate of 6.70 percent on a 3 years tenure for general citizens and 7.45 for senior citizens on the same tenure.
4. Canara Bank
The bank is offering an FD interest rate of 6.60 percent on a 555 days deposit for general citizens and 7.10 for senior citizens on the same tenure. On 444 days deposit, the bank is offering 6.50 percent to general citizens and 7.00 percent to senior citizens.
5. HDFC Bank
The HDFC Bank is offering the highest interest rate of 6.50 percent for the general public and 7 percent for senior citizens on a three-year fixed deposit.
6. ICICI Bank
On 3 years 1 day to 5 years deposit, ICICI Bank FD interest rate for general citizens per annum are 6.50 percent and for senior citizens are 7.1 percent.
7. Axis Bank
On 5 years to 10 years deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 6.50 percent and for senior citizens is 7.25 percent.
8. Yes Bank
On 18 months deposit, the FD interest rate for general citizens per annum is 7.25 percent and for senior citizens is 7.75 percent.
FD interest rates in small finance banks in India
1. Unity Bank
Unity Small Finance Bank is offering 7.80 percent interest per annum to general depositors on a 501 day fixed deposit scheme while senior citizens will earn 8.30 percent per annum on the same tenure.
2. Equitas Small Finance Bank
Equitas Small Finance Bank offers the highest interest rates of 7.75 percent for the general public and 8.25 percent for senior citizens on 888 days fixed deposits.
3. AU Small Finance Bank new rates
AU Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 7.40 percent on its 30 month fixed deposit for general citizens. Senior citizens will receive 7.90 percent on a fixed deposit of the same tenure.
4. Jana Small Finance Bank
The bank offers the highest interest rates of 8 percent for the general public and 8.30 percent for senior citizens on 2 years to 3 years tenures.
5. Suryoday Small Finance Bank
The bank offers the highest interest rates of 8.10 for the general public and 8.25 percent for senior citizens on 30 months fixed deposits.
6. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
The bank offers the highest interest rates of 8.10 percent for the general public and 8.25 percent for senior citizens on 666 days fixed deposits.
7. ESAF Small Finance Bank
The bank offers 7.75 percent to general citizens and 8.25 percent to senior citizens on 2 years FDs.
Specialised FD
Several banks offer a 555 day specialized, short to medium term fixed deposit scheme at attractive interest rates to general, senior and super senior citizens. The 555 day FDs are offered at a higher interest rate which is often higher than regular deposit rates.
1. City Union Bank
City Union Bank is offering 7.25 percent per annum to general customers, 7.50 percent per annum to senior citizens and 7.55 percent per annum to super senior citizens.
2. Karnataka Bank
Karnataka Bank is offering 7 percent interest per annum to regular depositors and 7.4 percent interest per annum to senior citizens.
3. Union Bank of India
Union Bank of India is offering 6.65 percent to general citizens and 7.15 percent to senior citizens.
4. Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda's Golden Goal Deposit Scheme is a special 555 day term deposit under which general customers get 6.75 percent annually while senior citizens are offered 7.25 percent.
What should you consider before investing in FDs?
Before investing in FDs you should compare interest rates across various banks. Small finance banks often offer higher interest rates than major public or private banks. Choose a tenure that aligns with the time you will need the money. Choose shorter tenures for instant flexibility and longer tenures to build long-term wealth. Senior citizens should look out for the additional 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent higher interest rates that most banks offer. Understand the tax impact on your fixed deposit returns as FD interest is fully taxable based on your personal income bracket.
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