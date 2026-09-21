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FD Laddering: How to get returns and ensure cash flow without breaking FDs

FD laddering is a strategy which includes dividing the corpus into portions that go into multiple FDs with different tenures and interest rates. It enables liquidity of funds at interval without having to break the deposit and withdraw the entire sum.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
FD Laddering: How to get returns and ensure cash flow without breaking FDs

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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