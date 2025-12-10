Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994445https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/fed-rate-decision-today-here-s-what-to-expect-where-to-watch-powell-speak-live-2994445.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceFed Rate Decision Today: Here’s What To Expect & Where To Watch Powell Speak Live
US FED MEETING

Fed Rate Decision Today: Here’s What To Expect & Where To Watch Powell Speak Live

The FOMC meeting started on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, and the policy outcome will be declared on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. The Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision at 2 p.m. EDT, which translates to 12:30 a.m. IST on Thursday.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fed Rate Decision Today: Here’s What To Expect & Where To Watch Powell Speak LiveImage credit: X

New Delhi: The US Federal Reserve has kicked off its crucial two-day policy meeting. It will decide whether to change the country’s key interest rates. In October, the Fed trimmed rates by 25 basis points, bringing the federal funds range down to 3.75 per cent–4.00 per cent. With this new decision expected soon, investors around the world are watching closely as any shift in US interest rates can quickly ripple through global markets and impact major economies.

When Will the Fed Announce Its Decision?

The FOMC meeting started on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, and the policy outcome will be declared on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. The Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision at 2 p.m. EDT, which translates to 12:30 a.m. IST on Thursday. This timing is an hour later than usual because of the recent Daylight Saving Time (DST) shift in the US.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 What to Expect From Powell’s Address

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak to the media at a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. For viewers in India, his remarks will be available at 1:00 a.m. IST on Thursday. Powell’s commentary is expected to shed light on the policy decision as well as the Fed’s broader outlook on the US economy.

Where to Watch the Fed Updates Live

Investors can tune in to Powell’s press conference through the Federal Reserve’s official website or its YouTube channel. Real-time updates, expert commentary, and analysis will also be available on major financial news platforms, along with Mint’s live blog tracking the US Fed’s policy announcement.

What Markets Expect From the December Policy

CME FedWatch data shows that most investors are betting on another rate cut this December, with an 89.6% chance that the Fed will lower rates to 3.50 per cent–3.75 per cent—a drop of 25 basis points. Meanwhile, about 10.4 per cent believe the central bank will keep rates unchanged at 3.75 per cent–4.00 per cent. Even with strong expectations of easing, Fed policymakers remain split as they prepare for the final rate call of 2025.

Brokerage firm Nomura also expects a 25-basis-point cut in this week’s meeting, in line with the global trend of central banks moving away from prolonged high-rate policies. Looking ahead to 2026, Nomura predicts two more 25-basis-point cuts, one in June and another in September—likely under a new Federal Reserve chair.

Key Challenges Facing the Fed

The Federal Reserve is navigating a tricky environment as it heads into its December decision. Due to the recent government shutdown, crucial economic indicators such as the October CPI and the latest jobs report haven’t been released, leaving policymakers with limited data. While concerns about a weakening labor market could push the Fed toward another rate cut, inflation is still running above its 2 per cent target, making the decision more complicated. This is why Jerome Powell’s remarks will be closely watched for clues about the committee’s thinking.

If the Fed opts for a 25-basis-point cut in December, the federal funds rate would fall to the 3.50 per cent–3.75 per cent range.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Luthra brothers escape
Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Flee Abroad Amid The Chaos | DNA
Javid Ahmad Mir arrest
Former JKLF Commander Javid Ahmad Mir Arrested In 1996 Violence Case
Kashmir bears hibernation
Climate Change Disrupts Bear Hibernation In J-K, Fuel Human-Wildlife Conflict
Technology news
Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro India Launch Teased; Check Expected Specs
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo To Cancel More Flights As Govt Orders 10% Cut In Operations Amid Crisis
man shortage
THIS Country Is Running Out Of Men: Women Are ‘Renting Husbands’
Pakistan
Insecure Pakistan Army Prepares Drastic Crackdown As Imran Remains Defiant
viral China video
Dangerous Love: Woman Dangles From High-Rise To Escape Lover’s Wife - Watch
pralay missile
Pralay Missile Now Hit Targets Even Without Internet Using 100% Indian Brain
Microsoft India investment
Microsoft Announces To Invest $17.5 Billion For India's AI 1st Future