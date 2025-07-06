Feeling Safe With Your Health Cover? Here’s Why You’re Playing With Fire

New Delhi: For many middle-class Indians, having a health insurance policy brings a sense of comfort. You pay your premium, keep the card in your wallet, and go about your life believing you’re protected if something goes wrong. But as chartered accountant Abhishek Walia warns, this feeling of security can be misleading—especially if your policy’s coverage is too low.

Take the case of Suresh, a 38-year-old IT professional from Pune. He thought his Rs 3 lakh health insurance policy would be enough for any medical emergency. But when his father needed urgent heart surgery, the hospital bill crossed Rs 7 lakh. Suresh’s insurance covered less than half, forcing the family to dip into savings and borrow money from relatives. “I never thought I’d need more than what my policy offered. It was a rude shock,” he admits.