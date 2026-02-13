'Felt being used': Employee shares being made to work more, promised promotion, but then...

New Delhi: An employee has claimed on social media that the office misled them into believing that they were in line for a promotion and made them put in more work when they had already given the position to another colleague. This story highlights how employees are being asked to prove themselves for a promotion and how openly the office offers that position to others.

The employee wrote on Reddit that six months ago the manager went on parental leave and the employee was put in the manager's role. Their manager explicitly said that after coming back he would not resume his role because he was not enjoying the role. When the employee got a temporary promotion, the office informed that the employee would be offered the position permanently if the performance was good for the coming six months.

The employee put in extra hours, assumed greater responsibility and worked extremely hard to achieve the best position. At the end of the six months period, the employee kept asking the management for confirmation but the office did not give any confirmation.

The employee later called the manager who was on parental leave and asked him about the job confirmation. The manager explained that the post was promised to another colleague who was employed at the same time as the employee. It was informed that the role would be given to the other colleague.

The employee said that despite working hard and putting in extra hours, the work was not rewarded. The employee felt used as they worked hard and delivered way beyond their targets and said that there was a feeling of taking revenge.

Netizens Reaction

The post quickly gained traction with several users suggesting that the employee find another job since this office did not value their effort.

One user said, "Be exactly on time, leave exactly on time. Do what exactly you're supposed to do and nothing more. Don't volunteer for any other work, don't work overtime and meanwhile find another job because this one does not value you. When you find something else, quit without notice."

Another user said, "Managers do this all the time and I don't think they understand how much it screws with motivation and trust once you realize what they're doing."

One user commented, "The second you return to work, immediately start looking for a new job and resign with no notice once you get an offer. Until then just keep your head down and act like everything is just Peaches & Herb."

"Act your wage, don't go above and beyond. Decline to train the new person since they don't think you're qualified for the role they can hardly pretend you're qualified to train someone for it. And find a new job as soon as you are able to," said one user.

One user said, "You got played, it sucks but it happens. It just shows you the company has no loyalty to you. Its up to you what you want to do with that information but might be time to look for a different job. Every place is like this though, its how the world works and its why everyone is so miserable."