Festive Bonanza: Dearness allowance hiked for government employees of THESE states

Weeks after the central government hiked the dearness allowance of central government employees by four per cent ahead of Diwali, some state governments are now reciprocating the move for their employees.

The Karnataka government has approved a hike in the dearness allowance for the State government employees from 27.25 per cent to 31 per cent of their basic pay. This marks a hike of 3.75 per cent and would cost Rs 1,282.72 crore more to the government. Chief Minister's office said in a tweet, "...CM BS Bommai has cleared the proposal for increase of DA to Govt. Employees and retired employees by 3.75 % w.E.F 1st July 2022. The Addl. The financial implication is 1,282.72 cr." The DA hike will benefit around 5.5 lakh government employees and 4.5 lakh, pensioners.

In a similar move, the Rajasthan government had also announced a four per cent hike in the dearness allowance on the same day when the central government announced the DA hike.

Also Read: Centre keeps GPF, CPF other government provident fund interest rates unchanged at 7.1 per cent

On the other hand, the Delhi government also issued an order to increase the dearness allowance of its employees by 4 per cent.

Ahead of Diwali, the Union Cabinet on September 28 increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.