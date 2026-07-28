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Field trial for Rs 10, Rs 20 polymer currency notes approved; does it signal the end of paper currency?

The Reserve Bank will issue billion pieces each of Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer currency notes as part of the field trials to be carried out in the country.

Published: Jul 28, 2026, 09:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
Field trial for Rs 10, Rs 20 polymer currency notes approved; does it signal the end of paper currency?

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