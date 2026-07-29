New Delhi: In order to complete the process of filing of the ITR, you must also verify your Income Tax Returns. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid. Individuals may e-Verify the return data by adopting various modes available with the tax department.
The process for e-Verification is very simple, easy and secure. e-Verification proces, available on the tax portal is lauded to be the most efficient process. e-Verification saves your time and cost by eliminating the need to send the manual ITR-V form.
How To Complete The ITR e-Verification Process via e-filing portal?
Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal and log in using your credentials
Step 2: On the home page, locate and click on the "e-verify Return" option.
Step 3: On the e-Verify Return page, enter your PAN, select the assessment year, input your mobile number, and enter your ITR acknowledgement number. Click "Continue."
Step 4: Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your mobile and submit it to proceed.
Step 5: If verifying after 30 days, click "OK," select a reason for the delay from the dropdown menu, and choose any of the listed e-verification methods to complete the process.
How To Complete The ITR e-Verification Process Using an Aadhaar OTP
Your cellphone number must be connected to Aadhaar and registered as such in the UIDAI database in order to use this approach. The PAN must be connected to Aadhaar as well.
Step 1: Select 'I would like to verify using OTP on a mobile phone registered with Aadhaar' and click 'Continue' on the I-T website's e-Verify page.
Step 2: A pop-up window will display on your screen, prompting you to check the box labelled "I accept to authenticate my Aadhaar details."
Step 3: Select 'Generate Aadhaar OTP'.
Step 4: Your registered cellphone number will receive an SMS with the 6-digit OTP.
Step 5: Enter the OTP received in the required box and press the submit button.
Step 6: Your ITR will be confirmed if you submit it successfully.
How To Complete The ITR e-Verification Process Using Net Banking
Step 1: Log into an e-filing account
Step 2: Select 'Through Net Banking' and click 'Continue' on the 'e-Verify' page.
Step 3: Choose the bank where you want to validate your ITR and click 'Continue.'
Step 4: A disclaimer will show on your screen in the form of a pop-up. Read and then press the 'Continue' button.
Step 5: Log in to your bank's Net Banking.
Step 6: Choose the e-Verify option, which is normally found under the 'Tax' page.
You will be routed to the page for e-filing. Navigate to the relevant ITR form and select e-Verify.
Meanwhile, if you still prefer to manually verify the returns, your ITR-V/Acknowledgment comes attached from the tax department. You can verify, print and sign the ITR-V and send it by Ordinary Post OR Speed Post only within a period of 30 days from the date of transmitting the data electronically, to the tax department.
You must note that ITR-V sent by Registered Post or Courier will not be accepted. ITR-V shall not be received in any other office of the Income-tax Department or in any other manner.
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