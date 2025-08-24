Filing Tax Return For Deceased Parent? Here’s How To Claim Your TDS Refund— Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: When a person passes away, their income tax responsibilities don’t end with them. A legal heir or representative, often a spouse, child, or close relative can file the income tax return on their behalf. To do this, the heir must be officially recognized by the Income Tax Department usually by submitting documents like a legal heir certificate, succession certificate, a copy of the will, or a notarised affidavit.

How to Register as a Legal Heir

Before filing the income tax return for someone who has passed away, the legal heir needs to register on the income tax e-filing portal. This is done by logging in with their own account and uploading key documents such as the deceased’s death certificate, PAN card, and a legal heir certificate. Once these documents are verified and approved by the Income Tax Department, the heir will be allowed to file the return on behalf of the deceased. (Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Update: Will Salaries Of Government Bank Employees Increase? Check Details)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to File ITR for a Deceased Person

The return should be filed as if the deceased person were alive.

All income earned up to the date of death must be reported—this may include:

- Salary

- Pension

- Bank interest

- Any other taxable income

The legal heir can claim all applicable deductions and exemptions the deceased was eligible for.

It is the heir’s responsibility to accurately report the income and file the return on time.

The return is filed under the legal heir’s login on the income tax e-filing portal, once their status is approved.

How to Claim a TDS Refund for a Deceased Person

If the tax deducted at source (TDS) from the deceased parent’s income is more than the actual tax they owed, the extra amount can be claimed as a refund through the income tax return. Once the refund is approved, it will be directly credited to the legal heir’s bank account. That’s why it’s important for the legal heir to update their bank details in their name on the e-filing portal while registering. (Also Read: Studying Abroad? Here’s How It’s Costing Indian Families Rs 29,000 Crore – CA Explains)

Tax Responsibility After Death

After a person passes away, their legal heir is responsible for paying any tax due on the income reported in the return. However, this tax must be paid from the deceased’s estate—the assets and money left behind—not from the heir’s personal funds. If the estate doesn’t have enough value to cover the tax, the liability is limited to what’s available in the estate. This means the heir won’t have to pay more than what they inherit.

Handling the income tax return after a loved one’s passing can feel overwhelming, but it’s an essential step in managing their financial affairs responsibly. Taking the time to understand the process not only helps avoid legal complications but also ensures that any rightful refunds are claimed and all dues are settled properly.