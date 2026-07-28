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Finance Ministry issues big order on car entitlement for central government officials

New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance has issued office memorandums (OM) specifying instructions for use of staff cars and additional instructions on the use of Staff Cars in Central Government Offices.

The OM said that an officer, who is already utilizing an entitled car for his/her regular post, shall not be provided with an additional vehicle while holding an additional charge of any post in other Ministry/Department, Attached/Subordinate Offices/ Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertakings etc. 

Unutilised vehicles should be kept in safe custody, it added.

The OM further noted that central government officials will not keep at their disposal staff cars belonging to the Government Undertakings or of Quasi Government/Autonomous Organizations/ Public Sector Undertakings except when on tour.

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Finance Ministry issues big order on car entitlement for central government officials

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

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