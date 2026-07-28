Finance Ministry issues big order on car entitlement for central government officials

The OM said that an officer, who is already utilizing an entitled car for his/her regular post, shall not be provided with an additional vehicle while holding an additional charge of any post in other Ministry/Department, Attached/Subordinate Offices/ Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertakings etc.
Unutilised vehicles should be kept in safe custody, it added.
The OM further noted that central government officials will not keep at their disposal staff cars belonging to the Government Undertakings or of Quasi Government/Autonomous Organizations/ Public Sector Undertakings except when on tour.
Central Government officials will not keep at their disposal staff cars belonging to the Government Undertakings or of Quasi Government/Autonomous Organizations/ Public Sector Undertakings except when on tour.
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