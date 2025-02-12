Fixed Medical Allowance Extended For THESE Central Govt CGHS Pensioners: How Much Money Is Given Per Month? Check Eligibility, Benefits

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in its Office Memorandum released on 7 February 2025 has announced that it is extending the benefit of Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) to the Central Government civil employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) on their retirement from service and who are eligible for CGHS facility but are residing outside CGHS area as per the applicable rate, if they do not avail any CGHS facility or avail only the IPD facility under CGHS.

"The above instructions also include prescribed forms and formats for claiming the benefit of FMA by above employees. These forms and formats have been revised including PRAN details in these forms / formats as per the reference received from the office of Controller General of Accounts vide their ID note No. TA-3-6/3/2020-TA-IIIPart(1)/11948/412 dated 18.12.2024. Revised Forms /Formats to be used for the above purpose are enclosed with this OМ," said the DoPPW OM.

Fixed Medical Allowance: How Much Money Is Given Per Month?

It has also been clarified in the OM that the rate of FMA prescribed for Central Government employees retired under NPS is equal to the rate of FMA granted to Central Government employes covered under old pension scheme i.e. Rs 1000 per month.

However, the release of FMA into the account of the Central Government employee retired under NPS had been prescribed vide OM dated 06.12.2023 on quarterly basis through the respective bank.

The OM has further clarified that the release of FMA for the period September to November shall be in the first week of December. However, the release of FMA from the month of December onwards shall be subject to submission of life Certificate by the beneficiary.



Which Central Government Employee Is Eligible For Fixed Medical Allowance

Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) is admissible to the Central Government civil pensioners/family pensioners (i) residing in areas not covered under Central Government Health Scheme or any corresponding Health Scheme administered by other Ministries/Departments and (ii) not availing OPD facility under CGHS. FMA is disbursed to the pensioners by the Pension Disbursing Authorities/Banks along with their monthly pension.

FMA is also admissible to retired National Pension System (NPS) employees who are granted pension under Old Pension Scheme on account of invalidation/disability and to the family members of deceased NPS employees, who are granted family pension as per the Old Pension Scheme on death of NPS employee during service.