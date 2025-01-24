Advertisement
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Investment Platform To Earn Daily Income Easily? Check Truth Behind The Viral Post

A digitally altered fake video of FM Nirmala Sitharaman is doing the rounds in the social media where she is being shown as promoting an investment platform to earn daily income easily.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Investment Platform To Earn Daily Income Easily? Check Truth Behind The Viral Post

New Delhi: A video is getting viral on social media that shows Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman advocating for an investment platform to earn daily income easily.

PIB Fact check has tweeted, "A video circulating on social media shows the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting an investment platform to earn daily income easily .This is a digitally altered fake video. Beware of such videos promoting investment platforms/products."

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

