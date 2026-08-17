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Foreign asset disclosure scheme comes into effect: Online declarations open until 31 December for small taxpayers

The 'Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers‑Disclosure Scheme Rules, 2026' will come into force on August 16 and set out four categories of foreign holdings that can be declared, according to an official statement.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Foreign asset disclosure scheme comes into effect: Online declarations open until 31 December for small taxpayers

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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