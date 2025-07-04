Advertisement
ITR FILING

Forgot Your Income Tax Website Login Credentials? Here Are Few Simple Steps To Reset Your Credentials

Filing Income Tax is just around the corner many people have forgot the login credentials here are few steps to reset your credentials.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Forgot Your Income Tax Website Login Credentials? Here Are Few Simple Steps To Reset Your Credentials Credi: Zee Business

New Delhi: Forgetting your login details for the income tax website is common since most people only file their returns once a year. If you can’t remember your password or user ID, don’t worry—resetting your password is a simple process.

How to Reset Your Income Tax Login Password


Go to the Income Tax Department website.

Click the ‘Login Here’ button at the top right corner of the homepage.

Enter your User ID and click ‘Continue.’

If you are an individual, your User ID is your PAN or Aadhaar (if they are linked).

For others, the User ID is the PAN.

Click ‘Forgot Password’ on the login page.

Enter your User ID again and click ‘Continue.’

Choose how you want to reset your password. You can pick one of these options:

Get an OTP (one-time password) on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Upload a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Use an e-filing OTP

Option 1: Using OTP on Aadhaar-Linked Mobile Number

Click ‘Generate OTP’ and then ‘Continue.’

If you already have an OTP, select ‘I already have an OTP’ and enter it.

Tick the declaration box and click ‘Generate Aadhaar OTP.’

Enter the six-digit OTP received on your mobile and click ‘Verify.’

Set a new password and confirm it. Click ‘Submit.’

Your password is now reset.

Option 2: Using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Choose ‘Upload Digital Signature Certificate’ and click ‘Continue.’

Select ‘New DSC’ or ‘Registered DSC’ as needed and click ‘Continue.’

Download and install the emSigner utility if required.

Select your certificate and enter the provider password. Click ‘Sign.’

Set and confirm your new password, then click ‘Submit.’

Your password is now reset.

Option 3: Using E-filing OTP

Choose ‘Use e-filing OTP’ and click ‘Continue.’

Enter your date of birth and click ‘Continue.’

You will get OTPs on your registered mobile number and email.

Enter both OTPs and click ‘Verify.’

Set and confirm your new password, then click ‘Submit.’

Your password is now reset.

Resetting your income tax login password is quick and easy if you follow these steps. Now you can log in to the portal and complete your tax filing without any trouble.

 

