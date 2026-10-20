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Form 173A: CBDT introduces reporting requirement for tax exemption on government securities

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on October 19, the Income-tax (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2026, require taxpayers claiming exemptions under Schedule IV, Table entries 13D and 13E, of the Income-tax Act, 2025, to furnish the prescribed information in Form 173A.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
Form 173A: CBDT introduces reporting requirement for tax exemption on government securities

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