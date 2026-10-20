Form 173A: CBDT introduces reporting requirement for tax exemption on government securities

ALSO READ: Revised Form 161: CBDT introduces amendments for taxpayers applying waiver of penalty



The amended rules came into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.



The newly introduced form seeks details of the investor, including name, country of residence, address, Permanent Account Number (PAN), relevant tax year, email address and contact number. It also provides for disclosure of the investor's tax identification number in the country of residence and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registration number, where applicable.



The form also requires detailed information on the government securities for which the exemption is being claimed.



Investors must disclose the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), type and tenor of the securities, their total value as of April 1, purchases made during the tax year, proceeds from securities sold and their total value as of March 31.



Additionally, the form requires details of the gross interest received or accrued during the tax year and capital gains earned from the investments.



The categories of government securities covered in the form include Treasury bills, fixed-rate bonds, floating-rate bonds and State Development Loans (SDLs), along with other specified securities.



The notification also requires the taxpayer to certify that the information furnished is true to the best of their knowledge and belief and is in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025.



The prescribed form provides a standardised mechanism for collecting information relating to exemption claims on income from government securities.