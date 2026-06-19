/Former PM’s son Naresh Gujral duped of Rs 7.8 core; Know how to shield your assets from WhatsApp impersonation

New Delhi: The recent episode of financial cyber scam involving former PM, late Inder Kumar Gujral's son Naresh Gujral, has once again brought to limelight the perils of digital transactions. Naresh Gujral, who is himself a former Rajya Sabha MP was defrauded of Rs. 7.8 crore and the modus operandi being used was WhatsApp impersonation.
How did the cyber crime take place?
As per Delhi Police, Naresh Gujral in his complaint stated that a member of his staff received a WhatsApp message from a number displaying his profile picture. The scammer impersonated Naresh Gujral and communicated with the employee, eventually sending a bank account number.
The employee was instructed to transfer Rs. 7.8 crore to that account via RTGS. Believing the request to be genuine, the employee completed the transaction.
Case of WhatsApp impersonation
The WhatsApp number did not actually belong to Naresh Gujral. Fraudster had rather used Gujral's profile picture to defraud the employee. The investigators have managed to freeze nearly Rs 4 crore across various bank accounts, by following the money trail, but the remaining amount still remains to be recovered.
How can you protect yourself from financial cyber crime? Users can take certain preventive measures so that they don’t fall prey to cyber frauds. The following awareness measures can be taken for your digital safety.
Verified apps and Multi-Factor Authentication
Consumers must protect their finances digitally. For this, one must rely only on verified apps. Also, you can enable Multi-Factor Authentication to keep password clues private. Advanced endpoint security tools should be in place that protects your data from malware, viruses, and cyber-attacks. Additionally, as a good practice, you must keep offline backup of your data.
Beware of Phishing emails
As per data, over 90 percent of cyber-attacks start with a phishing email. In order to protect yourself from Phishing, use strong passwords. A password manager comes handy to generate strong unique passwords. You must also update your software regularly to keep the threat actors at bay.
Financial cybercrime via WhatsApp impersonation can be dangerous for your bank's security as fraudsters look to swindle your money. However, a quick re-check might save you from the financial nightmare. If you get a WhatsApp message from someone seeking money, or bank transfer, you must immediately verify such requests via phone call. If someone is seeking money, OTPs, or personal data, you must not oblige immediately. You can call up the person or institution directly. Always use an official and trusted channel to do your due diligence. Furthermore, you must never transfer funds or click unsolicited links based purely on a chat message.
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