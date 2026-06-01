Found a mistake in your credit report? Here's what to do

New Delhi: Your credit report carries a lot of weight. When you walk into a bank asking for a loan or a credit card, the first thing they do is pull up your report to see how you've handled money in the past. One mistake in there even something as small as a wrong address can drag your score down and quietly work against you every time you apply for credit.

The good news is, you don't have to just live with it. You can get it fixed, and it's not as complicated as it sounds.

1. Actually sit down and read your credit report

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Most people never look at their credit report until something goes wrong. Don't be that person. Get a fresh copy from a credit bureau and go through it properly — not just a quick scroll. Check every section. You're looking for anything that doesn't match: wrong personal details, unfamiliar accounts, information that's just outdated.

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2. Write down every mistake you find

Once you spot something off, note it down. People usually find things like a wrong name, address, or PAN number, loan accounts they never opened, payments marked as missed even though they paid on time, loans that were closed years ago but still show as active, or balances that don't add up. Go through your own bank records and statements alongside the report so you can see exactly where the numbers don't match.

3. Get your documents together

Before you raise a complaint, you need proof. Depending on what the error is, that might mean bank statements, a loan closure certificate, payment receipts, your original loan agreement, or a copy of your ID. The stronger your evidence, the faster things tend to move.

4. Raise a dispute with the credit bureau

In India, there are four credit bureaus — TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, and CRIF High Mark. Find out which one issued your report and go straight to their website. Most of them let you file a dispute online. Be clear about what the error is, explain why it's wrong, and upload whatever documents back it up. After that, the bureau contacts your lender directly to verify the information before they make any changes.

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5. Keep track of it until it's actually fixed

Once your complaint is in, you'll get a reference number — save it. Use it to check the status of your case every few days. Credit bureaus usually take around 30 days to investigate and close a dispute. When it's done, download the updated report and check for yourself that the correction has been made properly. Don't assume it's been fixed just because the timeline passed.

Why does this matter?

A clean credit report can genuinely open doors — better loan offers, faster approvals, lower interest rates. And checking it regularly means you catch any fraud or identity theft before it becomes a much bigger problem. It takes less than half an hour of your time. Your future self will thank you for it.