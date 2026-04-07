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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceFraudsters took 5 loans worth Rs 22L using a person's PAN -- Here's how to spot misuse and stop it
PAN CARD FRAUD

Fraudsters took 5 loans worth Rs 22L using a person's PAN -- Here's how to spot misuse and stop it

Since your PAN is directly linked to your credit history, any loan whether you applied for it or not will show up in your credit report and could hurt your credit score. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Fraudsters took 5 loans worth Rs 22L using a person's PAN -- Here's how to spot misuse and stop it

New Delhi: Amidst several cases of loan frauds and identity thefts, a particular modus operandi to watch out for is PAN card misuse.

Since your PAN is directly linked to your credit history, any loan whether you applied for it or not will show up in your credit report and could hurt your credit score. 

Tax filing and compliance platform TaxBuddy in a series of tweets has explained how Fraudsters took 5 loans worth Rs 22L using individual's PAN card. His credit score fell to 480.

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The tax filing platform has cautioned that this scam can happen to anyone and people must check PAN misuse before it’s too late.


Regularly check your credit report

TaxBuddy said that people should regularly check their credit report via CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, CRIF and use their PAN + mobile no. to get the report for free annually. It added that all bureaus offer one free check annually, and one should keep checking their credit status.

What to watch for?

-- Loans you never applied for

-- Lenders you don’t know

-- “Hard inquiries” you didn’t approve


Act immediately if fraud occurs

-- Raise a dispute with the credit bureau; most allow disputes online.

-- Provide supporting identity proof + a signed affidavit.

-- Inform the lender involved.

-- File a complaint with your local cybercrime/police unit


Safeguard your PAN

-- Never share it on shady sites or WhatsApp forwards

-- If lost, reapply and monitor your credit more closely for months after

-- Secure linked accounts with strong passwords + alerts (SMS/email)

Fraudulent loans can hurt your credit score and financial reputation. If you keep a close eye on your credit report and act quickly, you can stop a mishap from occurring. 

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Reema Sharma

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