Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986499https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/free-biometric-update-for-children-between-7-15-years-check-steps-for-uidais-fee-service-2986499.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
AADHAAR

Free Biometric Update For Children Between 7-15 Years; Check Steps For UIDAI's Fee Service

The first and second Aadhaar Biometric updates, if performed between 5-7 and 15-17 years of age respectively, are thus free of cost. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Free Biometric Update For Children Between 7-15 Years; Check Steps For UIDAI's Fee Service

New Delhi: UIDAI has waives charges for Aadhaar Biometric updates for children aged 7–15, benefiting nearly 6 crore children. The waiver of MBU charges came into effect on 1st October 2025 and will remain in force for one year.

A child under the age of five enrols for Aadhaar by providing the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address and birth certificate. The fingerprints and iris biometrics of a child are not captured for Aadhaar enrolment below the age of five because these are not mature at that age.

As per existing rules, therefore, fingerprints, iris and photo are mandatorily required to be updated in his/her Aadhaar when the child reaches the age of five years. This is called first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU). Similarly, a child is required to update biometrics once again upon reaching the age of 15 years, which is referred to as the second MBU.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How To Do Free Biometrics For Children Between 5-17 Years Of Age?

The first and second MBUs, if performed between 5-7 and 15-17 years of age respectively, are thus free of cost. Thereafter, a prescribed fee of Rs 125 per MBU is charged. With this decision, MBU is now effectively free for all children in the age group of 5-17.

Parents or guardian along with their wards can pay physical visit to any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. They have to carry the child’s Aadhaar number to update fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs. Before proceeding to AEC, you may visit Bhuvan Aadhaar portal to check the full list of centres.


Aadhaar with updated biometric facilitates ease of living and ensures seamless usage of Aadhaar in availing services such as school admissions, registering for entrance examinations, availing benefits of scholarships, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes, etc wherever applicable. Parents/ guardians are advised to update biometrics of their children/wards in Aadhaar, on priority.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology news
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched In India; Check Specs, Price
3I ATLAS
Interstellar Comet 31/ATLAS Is Leaving Our Solar System: Watch It Live Here
BGIS
BGIS Is Among India's Top 10 Boys Boarding School
Madvi Hidma Killed
Most Wanted Maoist Madvi Hidma Linked To Dantewada Massacres Neutralised
Technology news
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available In India: Check Features And How To Install
rrb ntpc result 2025
RRB NTPC Result 2025:UG Scorecards To Be Out Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Steps Here
Bengaluru
CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport- Watch
Belagavi blackbuck deaths
K’taka Blackbuck Deaths: Zoo Issues Warning, Toll Rises To 31
Grigori Rasputin Assassination
Strangest Death In History: Meet The Mad Monk, Survived Cyanide And Bullets
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 18-11-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS 494 Lucky Draw SHORTLY