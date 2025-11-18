New Delhi: UIDAI has waives charges for Aadhaar Biometric updates for children aged 7–15, benefiting nearly 6 crore children. The waiver of MBU charges came into effect on 1st October 2025 and will remain in force for one year.

A child under the age of five enrols for Aadhaar by providing the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address and birth certificate. The fingerprints and iris biometrics of a child are not captured for Aadhaar enrolment below the age of five because these are not mature at that age.

As per existing rules, therefore, fingerprints, iris and photo are mandatorily required to be updated in his/her Aadhaar when the child reaches the age of five years. This is called first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU). Similarly, a child is required to update biometrics once again upon reaching the age of 15 years, which is referred to as the second MBU.

How To Do Free Biometrics For Children Between 5-17 Years Of Age?

The first and second MBUs, if performed between 5-7 and 15-17 years of age respectively, are thus free of cost. Thereafter, a prescribed fee of Rs 125 per MBU is charged. With this decision, MBU is now effectively free for all children in the age group of 5-17.

Parents or guardian along with their wards can pay physical visit to any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. They have to carry the child’s Aadhaar number to update fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs. Before proceeding to AEC, you may visit Bhuvan Aadhaar portal to check the full list of centres.



Aadhaar with updated biometric facilitates ease of living and ensures seamless usage of Aadhaar in availing services such as school admissions, registering for entrance examinations, availing benefits of scholarships, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes, etc wherever applicable. Parents/ guardians are advised to update biometrics of their children/wards in Aadhaar, on priority.