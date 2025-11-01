From Aadhaar Updates To New SBI Card Fees: 5 Major Money Rule Changes Effective From November 1, 2025

New Delhi: Starting November 1, 2025, several important money-related rule changes will come into effect across India. These updates will impact bank customers, Aadhaar holders, pensioners, taxpayers, and credit card users, according to the latest guidelines from the government, RBI, UIDAI, and SBI Card.

Bank Nomination Rules Updated:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has simplified the bank nomination process. Customers can now appoint up to four nominees for savings accounts, deposits, or lockers and can also assign specific shares to each nominee. Banks have been asked to inform customers about the new rules, although opening an account without a nominee will still be allowed.

Aadhaar Update Charges and Process Revised:

The UIDAI has eased the process for updating Aadhaar details. Name, address, and mobile number updates can be done online for Rs 75, while biometric updates like fingerprints and iris scans will cost Rs 125 and require a visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. For children, biometric updates remain free for one year.

New SBI Card Charges:

From November, SBI Card users will pay a 1 percent transaction fee on education-related payments made via third-party apps such as CRED and MobiKwik and for wallet loads exceeding Rs 1,000. However, direct school or college payments through POS terminals will remain exempt.

Pension and Life Certificate Deadline:

All central and state government pensioners must submit their annual life certificate between November 1 and 30 to avoid disruption in pension payments. The last date to switch from NPS to UPS for eligible employees has also been extended till November 30.

GST Registration Simplified:

Businesses will benefit from a new GST registration system offering automatic approval within three working days for low-tax and verified applicants.

These rule changes aim to make financial systems more transparent and efficient while improving convenience for individuals and businesses alike.