From banking rules, post office charges to LPG price --these 5 changes in March will directly impact your finances

New Delhi: Several rules pertaining to banking, financial and other sectors are changing from today (Tuesday, March 1). Since these new rules are set to impact the day-to-day lives of a common man and hence it is important to know more about these changes in detail.

Check here key changes that would impact your everyday life from March, 2022

Amul price hike

Milk and milk products giant Amul has announced an increase, by Rs 2 per litre, in milk rates for metro market - Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata - with effect from March 1. This is the second time that the brand is hiking its rates in this financial year.

LPG Cylinder price hike

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by Rs 105 in Delhi from March 1. With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday. The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by Rs 27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569 in Delhi.

Indian Post Payments Bank charges

Indian Post Payments Bank is going to charge Rs 150 + GST on the closure of the savings account. This rule will be applicable from March 5, 2022.

DBS Bank India new MICR, IFSC code

Now that all branches of erstwhile Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) have merged with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL), customers will now have to use new IFSC & MICR codes to get NEFT/RTGS/IMPS funds. The older IFSC codes were valid till February 28, 2022. However from 1 March 2022, customers will be required to use the new DBS IFSC code.

Submission of life certificate

The last date for submission of life certificate was February 28 for pensioners. Since there has been no word from the government on further extension of life certificate submission, pensioners might have to face trouble from March 1.

Live TV

#mute