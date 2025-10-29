From Banking Rules To GST Slabs: 5 Major Changes Effective November 1, 2025 — Aadhaar Updates, 4 Nominee Rule, 40% Tax Slab And More

New Delhi: Starting November 1, 2025, several new rules will take effect across banking, Aadhaar, pensions, and GST. These updates will impact everyday banking services, government benefits, and even how you file taxes.

From next month, banks will allow customers to nominate up to four people for a single account, locker, or safe custody item. This change will help families access funds more easily in case of emergencies. The process for adding or changing nominees has also been simplified to avoid legal complications later.

Some credit card and payment charges will also change. A 1 percent fee will now apply to education-related payments made through third-party apps and for wallet top-ups above Rs 1,000. Card users should check with their banks for updated fee structures.

On the Aadhaar front, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will allow citizens to update their name, address, date of birth, and mobile number online without uploading supporting documents. However, for biometric updates like fingerprints or iris scans, a physical visit to an Aadhaar centre will still be required. The new fee structure will be Rs 75 for non-biometric updates and Rs 125 for biometric changes.

For pensioners, November is an important month. Retirees must submit their annual Life Certificate between November 1 and November 30 to ensure timely pension disbursal. Meanwhile, the deadline to switch from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has been extended until November 30, 2025.

The GST system will also undergo a major overhaul. From November 1, businesses will follow a simplified registration process. India will move to two main tax slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent, while a 40 percent rate will apply to luxury and sin goods. These changes aim to make compliance easier and boost transparency in the tax system.