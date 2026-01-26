From 'begging' for a Rs 3,000 salary hike to generating Rs 1 to 2 crores in annual revenue; Engineer Shares how he made it big

New Delhi: At a time when career growth often feels uncertain, an Indian professional’s journey from earning Rs 21k to building a crore-level business has highlighted how patience, practical knowledge and improved public relations can take one to the pinnacle of success.

The person shared his career journey on Reddit, explaining how he went from a Rs 21k salary to closing a Rs 60 crore deal. He said that a rainy night and a conversation with a CA changed his life. The person said that five years ago he was standing in the rain with a backpack full of documents and tears in his eyes because he could not afford to get a good raincoat. He says that today he has his own firm and handles deals worth hundreds of crores.

The man said that he graduated with a Mechanical Engineering diploma. It was the time of COVID and there were no good job options. He started his first job as a document executive at a financial firm. He spent 4.5 years running around in Delhi's summer heat and winter fog. After two years he got a Rs 2,000 hike and his salary went from Rs 18k to Rs 21k.

The man said that one night he was stuck at a CA's office due to a heavy downpour. During their conversation, he broke down and told the CA all about low pay and office politics. After listening to him, the CA told him that he had a better understanding of bank operations than the people sitting there. The CA advised the person to start sourcing as he had a solid relationship with the clients. The CA offered him a deal with a 50-50 split in payout.

The man started handling small funding cases. In the course of the work, he got in touch with an old contact who needed Rs 50 to 60 crores urgently for a project. The man disbursed the case of the client and received between Rs 45 Lakh and Rs 70 Lakh from that single transaction.

The man registered his own firm. Today, he works as a full-time financial consultant and handles complex debt instruments. He has expanded into commercial real estate. He also facilitates the buying and selling of hotels and hospitals. Looking back at his journey, the man said that he went from begging for a Rs 3,000 raise to generating Rs 1 to 2 crores in annual revenue.

The man said that he there are thousands of document executives and field boys in India who are stuck because they lack a degree. The man said that if someone is doing the grunt work then they should understand that they are the ones actually holding the relationships and that is their equity. He has urged other employees not to let a lack of a degree stop them from chasing their dreams.